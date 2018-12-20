Lethean One Day Volume Reaches $1,110.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $646,429.00 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.03046872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00139738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00177157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024827 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,000,000 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

