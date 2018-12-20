Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.30 million, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

