Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 60.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 759.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/liberty-sirius-xm-group-series-a-lsxma-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.