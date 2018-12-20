Linker Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5,949.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Linker Coin token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official website is www.linkercoin.com/en. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin.

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

