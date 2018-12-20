Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGF.A. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

LGF.A stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

