Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $200,356.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.02085054 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 599,762,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, SouthXchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

