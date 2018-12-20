Loews Co. (L) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Loews posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loews.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. Loews’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Loews stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 297,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 6.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 28,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 302.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.