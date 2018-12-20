Loki Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00006189 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Loki has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $22,928.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.02689709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.04059539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00778082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.01253579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00115547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.01531748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00352876 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 35,152,536 coins and its circulating supply is 31,778,244 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

