Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.92 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,427,000 after purchasing an additional 259,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 157,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.62 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $8,504,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,183,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,000 shares of company stock worth $43,650,580. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

