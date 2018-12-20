L’Oreal SA (OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €202.31 ($235.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €226.00 ($262.79) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

L’Oreal has a 1 year low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 1 year high of €197.15 ($229.24).

About L’Oreal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

