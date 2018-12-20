Lori A. Lancaster Acquires 10,000 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,707. The company has a market cap of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

