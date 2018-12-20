Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 113.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 136,163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

