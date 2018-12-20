Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Receives $111.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

