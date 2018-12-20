LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,382 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,447,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,244,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,328,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,277,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

