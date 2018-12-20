LPL Financial LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,343,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,189,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

