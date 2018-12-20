LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

