LPL Financial LLC Sells 118,209 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of JPS stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

