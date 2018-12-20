Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $115.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

