Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives C$9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$496.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$561.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.309999978207383 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other news, insider Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$51,400.00. Also, insider Jonas Peter Haddoc Richardson sold 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total transaction of C$45,676.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,850.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

