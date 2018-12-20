Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,667,260 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.08% of HMS worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMSY opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. HMS’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Williams sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $354,812.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,634.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Miller III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,193,745 shares of company stock worth $41,545,016. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

