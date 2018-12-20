Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,528 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.60% of Meritage Homes worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,988,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after acquiring an additional 311,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 313,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,528 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/macquarie-group-ltd-acquires-24528-shares-of-meritage-homes-corp-mth.html.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.