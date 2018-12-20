Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.79 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.55% of Quaker Chemical worth $68,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.40.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Mark Douglas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $153,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,318.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Laininger sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $1,048,137.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,952 shares of company stock worth $2,422,332. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $178.90 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

