Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 58199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,855 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/madison-covered-call-equity-strtgy-fd-mcn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-6-16.html.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.