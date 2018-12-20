MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $70.69 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00003770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and approximately $436,757.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.02722932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00137338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00177181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024426 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024438 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

