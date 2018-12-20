Malibu Boats (MBUU) PT Lowered to $45.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $506,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $551,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 72,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

