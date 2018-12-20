Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 26.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after acquiring an additional 702,105 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the period.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-stake-decreased-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.