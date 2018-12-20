Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,937 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

