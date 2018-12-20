Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,052 Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of TBNK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

