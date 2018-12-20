Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $949,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Western New England Bancorp worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Philip R. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

WNEB stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.34. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

