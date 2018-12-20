Man Group plc Has $16.43 Million Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358,195 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Groupon were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 29.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Groupon by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $18,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Groupon by 92.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,985,470 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 37.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,088,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon Inc has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

