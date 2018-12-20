Man Group plc Has $18.02 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Man Group plc grew its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,355,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,387,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after buying an additional 190,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Man Group plc Has $18.02 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/man-group-plc-has-18-02-million-stake-in-regal-beloit-corp-rbc.html.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.