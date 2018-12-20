Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOG. Tudor Pickering downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

