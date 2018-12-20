Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $7,390,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,431,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 188.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,646 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 335,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

NYSE ANDX opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/marshall-wace-llp-has-1-32-million-stake-in-andeavor-logistics-lp-andx.html.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.