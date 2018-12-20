Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 282.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/marshall-wace-llp-invests-1-26-million-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.