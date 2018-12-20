Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,741,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,356,000 after purchasing an additional 117,340 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 568,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

