Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 155,400 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1,328.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 84,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 298,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 103,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.16. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

