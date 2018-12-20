Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 21,223 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 86.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

TARO opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.29. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $12.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

