Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after acquiring an additional 452,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,423,000 after acquiring an additional 693,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

MA stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/mastercard-inc-ma-position-increased-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.