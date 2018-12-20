Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

WARNING: “Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-agnc-investment-corp-agnc.html.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.