Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 123,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous special dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

