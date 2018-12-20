Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 148,902 iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 33.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 204.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $180.95 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,650.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

