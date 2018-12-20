Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 5,814 Unilever NV (UN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

