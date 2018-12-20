Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Control4 (CTRL)

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “The sharp, 53% decline in the shares reflects rising concerns about the durability of CTRL being a secular growth story piqued by the coincidental occurrence of slowing luxury housing starts & CTRL guiding Dec Q to decelerating 7% y/y growth….””

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Control4 has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,894.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 9,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $198,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,180.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $780,772. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Control4 by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

