McDermott International (MDR) Debt Trading 1.9% Higher

An issue of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) debt rose 1.9% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 10.625% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $85.75 and was trading at $86.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 173,300 shares of company stock worth $1,629,968. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

