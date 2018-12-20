Mcdonald’s (MCD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $209.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales have helped the stock to outperform its industry in the past six months. Also, earning estimate for current quarter have increased over the past month. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, the company’s efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 13 quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising should cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $179.16 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.67%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

