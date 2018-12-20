Medicx Fund (MXF) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Medicx Fund to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of MXF stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Monday. Medicx Fund has a one year low of GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medicx Fund Company Profile

MedicX Fund Limited ("MXF", "MedicX Fund", the "Fund" or the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the specialist primary care infrastructure investor in modern, purpose-built primary healthcare properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a portfolio comprising 154 properties.

