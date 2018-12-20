Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Boosted by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,594,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,631,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-boosted-by-lee-financial-co.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.