MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,881 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 477,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,881 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-24881-shares-of-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.