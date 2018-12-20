MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3,482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.40, for a total transaction of $2,650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total transaction of $17,743,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,062,068.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,277 shares of company stock valued at $78,400,034. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $835.87 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $590.76 and a twelve month high of $896.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.48.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

