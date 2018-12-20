Metro (B4B3) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.32 ($15.49).

Metro stock opened at €11.20 ($13.02) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated through 769 stores network. The company operates its stores under the METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry name in 35 countries primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders.

